Image caption The institute will welcome its first student next week

Academics at a new £5.5m centre for leather industry studies say it will be "globally respected".

The Institute for Creative Leather Technologies is at the University of Northampton's new Waterside Campus.

Leather-related courses have been taught at the university since 1978, and there is evidences of tanneries in the town dating back 900 years.

"There aren't many facilities like this around the world," said Prof Tony Covington, director of research.

"China, which has a huge leather industry, only has one facility like this. It will be globally respected."

Image caption The institute is at the university's Waterside Campus, which opened last year

David Sherwood, manager of the tannery at the institute, has worked in the leather industry for the past 45 years.

He said although leather was a "by-product" of the meat industry, "people don't know where it comes from; for them, it's just there".

"We are the oldest recyclers in the world," he added.

Rachel Garwood, director of the institute, said the facility would be "spacious, bright, and engaging for the students".

She said graduates moved into jobs in the leather industry but also design and retail.

Image caption The university said the institute would be used by fashion students and outside companies

The leather technology courses also attracts overseas students.

"They study and go back and run the family tannery. We've had generations coming through the university," she said.

The $200bn global leather industry has not been exempt from the rise in veganism and a focus on more environmentally-friendly materials.

But Ms Garwood said the centre would use recycled leather and students would learn about "sustainable processing".

The university's vice chancellor Prof Nick Petford said: "The challenge for the leather industry is to innovate and the centre will be part of that global endeavour."

