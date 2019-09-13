Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The 79-year-old suffered a broken arm in the attack

An online fundraising appeal to help a 79-year-old woman whose arm was broken by a bag-snatcher has raised almost triple its £500 target within 24 hours.

The page was set up by Keith Morson, whose aunt was robbed and dragged to the ground in Kettering, Northants.

Last weekend's attack was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media, with help from some celebrities.

Mr Morson wrote on the page the donations had made "a huge difference to her, we cannot thank you enough".

"My faith in the human spirit is restored," he said.

Mr Morson, from Thrapston, described the mugging as "horrific" and said he started the fund because people had asked him if they could donate something to help his aunt.

He said he wanted to "show that the kindness of the human spirit will always outshine the evil".

Footage of the mugging was retweeted thousands of times after TV presenters Piers Morgan and Jeremy Vine and comedian John Bishop shared it on social media and added their voices to the appeal for the public to identify the offender.

Northamptonshire Police said the mugger struck in St Theresa's Close between 15:20 BST and 15:50 on Sunday.

Two 31-year-old men arrested in connection with the offence have been released on bail pending further inquiries.