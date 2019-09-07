Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Betty Munroe experienced repeated nightmares and sickness after the burglary

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a burglary that caused a 93-year-old woman to die of "broken heart syndrome", police said.

Betty Munroe's house in Kettering Road North, Northampton, was burgled on 11 June. She was diagnosed with PTSD and Takotsubo Syndrome, known as broken heart syndrome, and died on 21 August.

The boys, aged 14 and 19, are also suspected of eight other burglaries.

Northamptonshire Police said they had been released under investigation.

It comes days after police released images of stolen jewellery, which belonged to Mrs Munroe.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Photos released by police include a "distinctive" clown pendant

The burglary happened at about 23:00 BST, when three males forced entry through the back door of her house using a pair of garden shears.

Once inside, they confronted Mrs Munroe, before ransacking the house.

All of her jewellery was stolen, along with her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards and a gold chain she was wearing around her neck.

Police said Mrs Munroe's health "deteriorated very quickly after the incident".

She experienced repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, shaking and being sick before being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

At the time, Mrs Munroe's family said in a statement: "The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Anyone with information about the burglary of Mrs Munroe's home is asked to contact police.