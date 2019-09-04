Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Betty Munroe experienced repeated nightmares and sickness after the burglary

Photos have been released of stolen jewellery belonging to a 93-year-old woman who died of broken heart syndrome two months after being burgled.

Three men forced their way into Betty Munroe's home in Northampton on 11 June and stole jewellery and a purse.

After the raid, Mrs Munroe was diagnosed with PTSD and Takotsubo Syndrome, known as broken heart syndrome. She died on 21 August.

Northamptonshire Police said it wanted "to get justice" for Mrs Munroe.

The force has released photos of a women's gold watch, gold hoop earrings, gold rope earrings, diamond earrings, an 18-carat yellow gold curb chain necklace, an 18-carat yellow gold gate bracelet and a gold clown pendant.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Photos released by police include a "distinctive" clown pendant

The burglary happened at about 23:00 BST when three males forced entry through the back door of her house using a pair of garden shears.

Once inside, they confronted Mrs Munroe, before ransacking the house.

All of her jewellery was stolen, along with her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards and a gold chain she was wearing around her neck.

Police said Mrs Munroe's health "deteriorated very quickly after the incident".

She experienced repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, shaking and being sick before being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police said Mrs Munroe's story "touched the hearts of many people"

At the time, Mrs Munroe's family said in a statement: "The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Det Con Hannah Roche of Northamptonshire Police said: "Betty's story has touched the hearts of many people across the country and I know that I am not alone in saying that we want to get justice for her.

"If anyone has been offered this jewellery or knows of its whereabouts, please do get in touch with us."