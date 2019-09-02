Image copyright Google Image caption The Mick George tip is in the Oakley Road, near Rushton

Owners of a landfill site, thought to be causing a stink between two towns, have been told to take action by the Environment Agency.

The agency, which grants licences to landfill operators, said it had taken a number of complaints about the Mick George tip from people living in nearby Rushton, between Kettering and Corby.

It said it was working with the company and extra gas wells would be dug this month to remove odorous gasses.

Mick George declined to comment.

In a statement, the Environment Agency said: "While this work will reduce odours in the long term it is possible that some odour will be created by the drilling required to install the gas wells."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the smell from the Oakley Road tip has been hitting drivers on hot summer days on the A6003, close to the Barford Bridge.

It has been particularly strong near the Aldi supermarket, off Saxon Way West.

At the Corby scrutiny meeting on Tuesday night councillor Judy Caine, who represents the Oakley South Ward said she had received countless complaints from residents.

The Environment Agency urged any residents affected by the odours to contact it.

The same tip suffered a large fire on 24 July in which 200 tonnes of waste caught fire. At the time Mick George said the cause was unknown but cited a record-breaking heatwave as a likely cause.

Fire crews also attended a separate fire at the site on 27 August.