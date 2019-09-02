Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northamptonshire County Council has apologised to the families of two murdered children

A confidential report into a case where a boy was kept in a locked room smeared with his own faeces is now likely to be published, a safeguarding board said.

The boys' parents, who cannot be named, were found guilty of five child cruelty charges in May.

Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board (NCSB) had previously said it "was not in the best interests" of the boy to release the serious case review.

But NCSB say a public report is being considered "to share the learning".

"This is being done with careful consideration and caution for the children involved as they remain extremely vulnerable." a statement said.

"When we come to publish, we will be appealing to the media for their respect and compassion towards the children involved."

No timescale has been given for when the serious case review will be published.

The earlier refusal to share the report came at a time when Northamptonshire County Council was coming under heavy criticism in two separate reviews into the deaths of young children.

The issue was raised in Parliament, with then education minister Nadeem Zahawi saying there was a presumption all serious case review reports should be published.

The case involving the boy locked in a room "not fit for a human" was then passed to the government's Child Safeguarding National Review Panel, which sent back advice saying serious case reviews should be kept private.

Professionals described it as the worst case of child cruelty they had seen in 25 years.