A food safety warning has been issued after at least 26 lambs and ewes were slaughtered in a field.

They were found by police on patrol after a spate of illegal butchering, between Duston and Harpole in Northamptonshire, at about 03:30 BST.

The farmer said the animals had recently had medication, making them temporarily unable to be used as food.

Trading standards warned of "serious health repercussions" from eating meat unfit for human consumption.

This latest incident, in a field off Roman Road and Sandy Lane on the outskirts of Northampton, means at least 118 sheep have been illegally killed in Northamptonshire since the start of the year.

They include a total of 37 lambs in three separate incidents at a farm near Whilton, near Daventry, since February.

Northamptonshire Police is also investigating several reports of sheep thefts, including 64 ewes that were taken from a field in West Haddon.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the illegal butchering of sheep but no-one has yet been charged.

Insp Tracy Moore from Northamptonshire Police, said: "This incident has caused the farmer a great deal of distress, as well as to the officers who discovered the scene.

"We are also concerned about where the stolen meat may end up, as due to the recent use of veterinary medication it may not be fit for human consumption."

Jason Smithers, the councillor responsible for trading standards at Northamptonshire County Council, said: "People should only buy meat from dependable places, as cheap meat sold in unusual circumstances may not be fit for human consumption.

"Meat which isn't suitable for people to eat can have serious health repercussions for anyone consuming it."