Man charged with murder over Northampton pub attack death
- 30 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after another man died following an attack in a pub.
Glenn Davies, 25, from Northampton, was assaulted at The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square shortly before midnight on Saturday, police said.
He died the following evening at the University Hospital in Coventry.
Michael Taiwo, 22, from The Mounts area of the town has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates in Northampton later.