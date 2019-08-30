Image caption Jon Casey died after being stabbed in Barrack Road, Northampton in 2015

A mother said she feels like her son "has been forgotten" four and a half years on from his unsolved murder.

Father-of-two Jon Casey, 35, was stabbed in Barrack Road, Northampton, on 16 January 2015.

A man wanted in connection with the murder has fled the UK and a £25,000 reward has been offered to help solve the case.

Mr Casey's mother Siobhan Bowe said: "I feel like Jon's been forgotten, but our 'Jon Boy' meant everything to us."

She said: "Jon was left to die in the street like he was nothing, like he was nobody, but he was - he was ours.

"I want whoever did this to know Jon is not forgotten," she added.

Image caption Siobhan Bowe said the family hope a £25,000 reward will help solve her son's murder

Waijs Dahir, 25, who lived in Semilong Road in the town at the time, is wanted in connection with Mr Casey death.

Detectives investigating the murder believe he fled the UK the following day.

Mr Dahir, who was a student at the University of Northampton at the time, originates from Coventry.

He is thought to be in Somalia, with which UK has no formal extradition treaty.

Image caption Ms Bowe says they will toast her son on his birthday with his favourite whisky

Northamptonshire Police said Mr Casey's murder was a "complex case" and "remains live".

They said officers were "ready to investigate any new lines of inquiry".

The family are gathering on Sunday to celebrate what would have been Mr Casey's 40th birthday.

Ms Bowe said: "We will raise a toast to him, and wherever he is I know he'll be very proud of his family."