Image copyright Brillpix Photography Image caption James and Francesca Leaning were far from baleful about the straw creations

A giant bride and groom sculpture made from straw bales took pride of place at a farmer's country wedding.

James Leaning and Francesca Page posed by the bales at the bride's family farm in Elkington, Northamptonshire, where their reception was held.

The bride's brother Chris Page and a friend created the models using plastic wrapping, with a tyre and bucket for the top hat and curtains for the veil.

Newlyweds Mr and Mrs Leaning are currently on honeymoon in Majorca.

It took Mr Page and friend John Hutchinson about three hours to construct and decorate the straw couple.

Image copyright Brillpix Photography Image caption The bride and groom left the church under an arch of pitchforks

He said "lots of people really liked it on the day", and a photograph of the couple posing with the model was posted on Facebook by Farmer's Weekly.

Wedding photographer Steve Brill told the BBC: "You see all sorts of things at young farmers' weddings, but this was very novel."