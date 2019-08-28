Image caption The Old Bank pub is a popular venue in Northampton town centre

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 25-year-old man who died after an attack in a pub.

Glenn Davies, from Northampton, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square in the town shortly before midnight on Saturday.

He died the following evening at the University Hospital in Coventry.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested earlier and a man, 28, arrested on Sunday had been released on conditional bail.

Cards and flowers have been left outside the pub in tribute to Mr Davies, who had been on a night out with friends.

Northamptonshire Police said detectives were working "around the clock" on the investigation, carrying out forensic checks and examining CCTV footage.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "My officers are working flat out to bring this case to a successful conclusion but we need the public's help and, once again, I am appealing for anybody with any information, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

"It may just be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need in order to gain justice for Glenn and his family."