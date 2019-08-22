Image copyright Northamptonshire County Council Image caption The county council will make a final decision on the incinerator in the coming months

Plans for an incinerator on the site of a former steelworks tip have been objected to by the council in "very strong terms".

The developer behind the waste-burning plant in Corby, Northamptonshire, said it could process up to 260,000 tonnes of rubbish per year.

East Northamptonshire Council's planning committee said it had environmental and heritage concerns.

The county council will have the final decision on the scheme.

Corby MP Tom Pursglove called on Corby Borough Council, which is not opposing the development, to "think again", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said on social media: "Quite rightly, I understand that [East Northamptonshire Council] have formally objected to this proposal in very strong terms.

"Surely [Corby Borough Council] will want to review this, think again, and represent residents and environmental considerations by formally objecting too?"

'Staggering'

The plans are being brought forward by Devon-based Corby Limited, which has said the scheme will bring £180m into the local economy.

An academy schools chain, the Brooke Weston Trust, which runs the Corby Academy Business Academy in a housing estate close to the proposed building plot, said there had been a lack of community consultation about the plans.

In a letter to East Northamptonshire Council's meeting on Wednesday night, the trust cited concerns over emissions from chimneys, the high number of lorries and the impact on air quality.

"As school-based professionals we are acutely aware of the incidence of asthma amongst children and find these proposals staggering," it said.

Northamptonshire County Council will make a final decision on the incinerator in the coming months.