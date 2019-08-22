Louis-Ryan Menezes: Teen stabbed boy to death after Facebook row
A teenager has been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy after a row over comments made on Facebook.
Amari Smith, 18, stabbed Louis-Ryan Menezes once in the chest with a "hunting-style knife" in Northampton in May 2018, a court heard.
Smith, of Penfold Close, Northampton, was cleared of murder by a jury at the town's crown court but found guilty of manslaughter.
He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.
Smith, who was 16 at the time of the killing, claimed he acted in self-defence as he thought Louis was going to stab him.
Louis was stabbed in a stairwell on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe on 25 May 2018 and was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.
Det Insp Stuart Hitchon said the killing "demonstrates what can be the tragic consequences of carrying a knife".
"This was a tragic case involving the loss of a very young life and the investigation has been a complex one, all the more painstaking because the main witnesses were just children at the time of the incident," he said.
Louis' family called him a "popular, caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin whose life was cruelly cut short".
"Louis' death has left a huge gap in our lives and the pain of losing him is so great it will never go away," a family statement said.