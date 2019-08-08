Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption PCSO Alex Franklin died after an incident with a group of young people

A police community support officer's death was not linked to an incident involving young people, police said.

Alex Franklin, 52, died hours after he was filmed being pushed and shoved by a group in Kettering on 29 July.

Northamptonshire Police said it had reviewed the footage and would be taking no further action.

A spokeswoman said officers continued to support Mr Franklin's family and urged anyone who shared video of the incident online to delete it.

The film, circulated on social media, was said to show a confrontation involving about six young people in Mill Road, Kettering.

Mr Franklin died at home in the town in the early hours the following day but his cause of death is not yet known.

A police Facebook post about the incident has attracted more than 600 comments, many from people who had met Mr Franklin and wanted to pay tribute.

One wrote: "He was a friendly, supportive man who had a smile for everyone."

Another described him as "such a credit to the force" and said he was "one of the most selfless men I have ever met".