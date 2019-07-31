Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption PCSO Alex Franklin died after an incident with a group of young people

A police community support officer has died hours after he was filmed being pushed and shoved by a group of young people.

Northamptonshire Police said PCSO Alex Franklin was involved in the incident in Kettering on Monday night.

He died at home in the early hours of Tuesday but his cause of death is not yet known.

Police said the footage was causing distress to his family and urged anyone who had shared it to delete it.

In a Facebook post, the force added: "Police officers have a copy of the footage and are currently reviewing it.

"Seeing this video circulating on social media is causing distress to his family and friends who are already going through an extremely difficult time."

'Selfless'

The post has attracted more than 280 comments, many from people who had met Mr Franklin and wanted to pay tribute.

One wrote: "He was a friendly, supportive man who had a smile for everyone."

Another described him as "such a credit to the force" and said he was "one of the most selfless men I have ever met".

Mr Franklin had been involved in children's project the Annual County Schools Challenge (ACSC), where secondary school pupils help to solve social issues.

Northamptonshire's police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said: "Terrible news of the loss of Alex. His commitment to young people and ACSC challenge shone through."