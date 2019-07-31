Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police believe Adeyemi Olugbuyi was stabbed and hid in bushes where he died

A suspected drug dealer whose skeleton was found in some bushes was killed in "suspicious" circumstances, a coroner has ruled.

Adeyemi Olugbuyi's remains were found by a litter picker in Billing Brook Road in Northampton in January 2016.

Northamptonshire Police believe Mr Olugbuyi, known as "Big Man" and "Babs", was stabbed in September 2013 due to involvement in the drugs trade.

Coroner Anne Pember returned an open verdict at the inquest.

A statement was read to Northampton Coroner's Court from witness Heather Cunliffe, who lived close to Mr Olugbuyi in North Holme Court.

She said she had seen three men and a woman get out of a green Nissan Micra on 13 September 2013.

'Delivering crack cocaine'

One of the men then appeared to thrust a knife into the driver. By the time she had called the police, the people had gone.

The car was later recovered and a blood stain inside matched Mr Olugbuyi's DNA.

But it was not until 26 January 2016 that his skull was found in the bushes not far from North Home Court.

DC Donna Flemming, from Northamptonshire Police, said it is thought Mr Olugbuyi ran from his attacker and hid in the bush.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The body was found in Billing Brook Road in January 2016 by litter pickers

Forensic pathologist Dr Mike Briggs said the body had been "almost completely skeletonised" and he could not find any evidence of a stab wound on the bones.

But an analysis of a shirt and a vest found on Mr Olugbuyi showed there was a "stab cut" in each caused by a knife.

DC Flemming said four people had been arrested in connection with Mr Olygbuyi's death but there was insufficient evidence to charge any of them.

She said at the time Mr Olugbuyi was stabbed, he was "delivering a crack [cocaine] deal".

Mrs Pember said although there was "clearly a prior incident" she could not return a verdict of unlawful killing because Dr Briggs could not be certain of the cause of death.

"I am unable to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he was unlawfully killed. But I do find his death suspicious," she added.