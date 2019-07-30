Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Meredita Kelmelyte died in a car cash caused by Joe Plimmer last year

A teenager who killed a young woman when he crashed his car into a tree has been sentenced to nine months in a young offenders' institution.

Meredita Kelmelyte, 17, died when Joe Plimmer's Vauxhall Corsa crashed in Pytchley, Northamptonshire, last year.

Plimmer, 19, of Keats Way, Rushden had admitted at Northampton Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.

Judge Adrienne Lucking said the crash on Orlingbury Road, left "a young life cut short in terrible circumstances".

On the evening on 18 April 2018 Plimmer, who was 17 at the time, and three friends including Miss Kelmelyte, were at a fast food restaurant in Kettering.

Severe head injuries

After an hour they left following a Nissan sports car the group had been admiring in the car park.

Both rear passengers including Miss Kelmelyte were not wearing seatbelts, the court heard.

At a bend on Orlingbury Road, about 200m past a warning sign, Plimmer lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa as he drove at at least 63 mph, hitting a tree as he left the road.

Image caption Plimmer's Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a tree on Orlingbury Road near Pytchley, on 18 April last year

The court was told that analysis by Jon Hoddle of Northamptonshire Police showed the maximum speed to safely negotiate the corner was 47mph.

Miss Kelmelyte, who was declared dead at the scene, suffered severe head injuries in the crash.

The two other passenger suffered serious injuries including several fractures.

'Ray of sunshine'

Prosecutor Gareth Weetman, read a statement to the court from Miss Kelmelyte's mother.

She said her daughter was her "ray of sunshine" and "there was not a second I don't think about her".

Since Plimmer's guilty plea he had met Miss Kelmelyte's mother who said in her statement she "sees regret in his face".

Derek Johashen, defending, said Plimmer had shown "genuine remorse" and said he wanted to "swap places" with Miss Kelmelyte.

Plimmer wept as Judge Lucking said his detention "cannot heal the grief" felt by Miss Kelmelyte's friends and family.

Plimmer was also disqualified from driving for two years and five months and will have to take a re-test.