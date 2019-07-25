Corby fire: Industrial estate blaze partially destroys factory
A fire which partially destroyed a roofing supplies factory on an industrial estate is under control.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to a blaze on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate on Princewood Road in Corby at 12:35 BST.
Part of the road is still cordoned off and the service said six fire engines tackled the fire.
Despite a smoke plume seen across the town the fire only affected a small area in the middle of the site.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam said: "The firefighters involved worked extremely hard to tackle this blaze, on the hottest day of the year".
"They contained the fire in a relatively short space of time," he added.