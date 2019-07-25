Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Part of the roofing supplies factory has been destroyed by the fire

A fire which partially destroyed a roofing supplies factory on an industrial estate is under control.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to a blaze on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate on Princewood Road in Corby at 12:35 BST.

Part of the road is still cordoned off and the service said six fire engines tackled the fire.

Despite a smoke plume seen across the town the fire only affected a small area in the middle of the site.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam said: "The firefighters involved worked extremely hard to tackle this blaze, on the hottest day of the year".

"They contained the fire in a relatively short space of time," he added.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Assistant Chief Fire Officer Shaun Hallam praised firefighters effort on the hottest day of the year