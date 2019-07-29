Daniel Hauck: 'I'm inspired by photographing wildlife around me'
A 23-year-old wildlife photographer who has won acclaim for his pictures has said his inspiration comes from the wildlife he sees on his "doorstep".
Daniel Hauck grew up in the village of Woodnewton in Northamptonshire and would regularly see red kite birds, deer and foxes.
He has since gone on to photograph wildlife in places like Botswana but said it was the animals he sees on his own "patch" that give him his biggest sense of pride and inspiration.
"You don't need to go to exotic places when there's this on your doorstep," he said. "When I went to uni and people saw my images that would say: 'Where did you get that?' It was always nice to be able to say that it was from where I live.
"I particularly like getting images that I can say are from my patch. Much of my stuff is a short drive from where I live."
With an Instagram following of 3,000, Mr Hauck has also received critical acclaim and his work was featured by Peter McKinnon, a photography expert with almost four million YouTube subscribers.
His images have seen him win a category in national wildlife photography competition for students and recognition in a global young photographer award.
"I take photos every time I get a chance - I always have my camera with me," he said.
The University of Bristol graduate admitted to "incredibly early morning starts" and "whole days" sitting in bird hides to capture the perfect shot.
"It's sometimes about sitting there and becoming part of the background, then the animals will come to you," he said.
His "passion for capturing images of birds in flight" started aged 14.
Mr Hauck, who is due to start a job with Anglian Water in September, said he "loves the challenge of trying to capture shots of wildlife that you struggle to see with the human eye".
