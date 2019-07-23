Image caption Police said the shooting took place after an altercation on a playing field off Pennycress Place

Two people have been arrested following a shooting on a playing field close to two football matches.

A 28-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the attack on the field off Pennycress Place, Northampton.

A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Northampton. have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The teenager remains in police custody and the man has been released on bail.

The man who was shot was also attacked with a knife.

Police said the football games were unrelated to the altercation.

Detectives said they were still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone who has any information regarding it.