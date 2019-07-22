Image copyright Facebook Image caption Andrew John Fox is wanted on recall to prison following an assault conviction

A man on the run from police has taunted officers with a series of Facebook posts.

Andrew Fox, 32, formerly of Orchard Green, Northampton, was convicted of assault and has been missing since 6 July.

Northamptonshire Police said he had breached the terms of his licence and was wanted on recall to prison.

In a Facebook post Fox wrote "Hello Mr Officer" with a photo of himself making an offensive gesture near a police car.

He also posted a number of memes in the comments section of a police Facebook post appealing for help in catching him.

The posts, which included a picture with the words "peek-a-boo", have since been removed.

A police spokeswoman said the force was "keen to locate him".