Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the shooting took place after an altercation on a playing field off Pennycress Place

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot on a playing field close to where football matches were taking place.

Police were called at 11:40 BST to reports a man had been shot after an altercation on a field off Pennycress Place, Northampton.

The 28-year-old was taken to University Hospital, Coventry, with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the football games were unrelated to the altercation.

However, Northamptonshire Police is keen to speak to any players or spectators who may have witnessed what happened.

Det Insp Johnny Campbell said: "We're taking this shocking incident very seriously and appreciate it will have been very concerning for those who saw what happened, as well as the local community."

He added there would be an "increased police presence" in the area while investigations were ongoing.