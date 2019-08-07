Child 'playing with lighter' destroys Rothwell bedroom
- 7 August 2019
A child left unattended in his bedroom playing with a lighter has severely damaged his room, firefighters said, prompted renewed safety advice.
Two crews from Northamptonshire Fire Service attended the property in Rothwell at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
No-one was hurt and the cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesman said.
On its Facebook page, Corby Fire Station said: "Please, please, please, keep lighters and matches out of reach of children".