Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters were called to the home in Rothwell near Kettering on Tuesday afternoon

A child left unattended in his bedroom playing with a lighter has severely damaged his room, firefighters said, prompted renewed safety advice.

Two crews from Northamptonshire Fire Service attended the property in Rothwell at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

No-one was hurt and the cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesman said.

On its Facebook page, Corby Fire Station said: "Please, please, please, keep lighters and matches out of reach of children".