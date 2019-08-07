Northampton

Child 'playing with lighter' destroys Rothwell bedroom

  • 7 August 2019
Fire damaged room Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Firefighters were called to the home in Rothwell near Kettering on Tuesday afternoon

A child left unattended in his bedroom playing with a lighter has severely damaged his room, firefighters said, prompted renewed safety advice.

Two crews from Northamptonshire Fire Service attended the property in Rothwell at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

No-one was hurt and the cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesman said.

On its Facebook page, Corby Fire Station said: "Please, please, please, keep lighters and matches out of reach of children".

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The cause of the fire was accidental, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said

