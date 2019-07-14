Image copyright Paul Gilham Image caption A Civil Aviation Authority flying restriction zone is in place around Silverstone heliport, which is next to the circuit

Two drones were flown illegally near the Silverstone circuit the day before the British Grand Prix.

The devices were controlled by pilots at a campsite near the racetrack on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said officers seized the devices and spoke to the pilots.

A two-and-half-mile flying restriction zone is in place around a heliport, which is part of Silverstone circuit. The race begins at 14:10 BST.

Police and the fire service's drone specialists used detection software to find the drones and pilots, the force said.