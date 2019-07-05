Image copyright Sarah Cole Image caption Rail passengers got a close up look at the fire

A massive warehouse blaze next to a train line has caused delays to rail services.

Six fire engines are on the scene at Nelson Road in Wellingborough and the fire service is advising motorists to avoid the area.

East Midlands Trains warned passengers on the Bedford to Leicester/Corby line could be delayed by 45 minutes and there may be cancellations.

Residents who live near the warehouse have been told to close their windows.