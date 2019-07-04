Northampton

Irchester rape suspect e-fit issued after girl, 12, attacked

  • 4 July 2019
E-fit of suspected rapist Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The attacker is said to have a piercing in his right eyebrow, bitten fingernails and a dark tattoo of writing along the base of his neck

Detectives investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in a park have issued an e-fit of the suspect.

The attack took place between 11:30 and 12:30 BST on 11 May in Irchester Country Park in Northamptonshire and was reported to police on 25 June.

The victim was on her way to meet a friend.

The attacker is described as having a piercing in his right eyebrow, with bitten fingernails and a dark tattoo of writing along the base of his neck.

The victim did not know what the words said.

She told police the man was white, aged about 40, with a skinny build and tanned and was wearing a dark blue baggy hooded sweatshirt, plain black tracksuit bottoms, white or cream trainers and a gold-coloured bracelet.

Officers said the attack took place near Irchester Narrow Gauge Railway Museum.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the man's identity to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites