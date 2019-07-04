Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The attacker is said to have a piercing in his right eyebrow, bitten fingernails and a dark tattoo of writing along the base of his neck

Detectives investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in a park have issued an e-fit of the suspect.

The attack took place between 11:30 and 12:30 BST on 11 May in Irchester Country Park in Northamptonshire and was reported to police on 25 June.

The victim was on her way to meet a friend.

The attacker is described as having a piercing in his right eyebrow, with bitten fingernails and a dark tattoo of writing along the base of his neck.

The victim did not know what the words said.

She told police the man was white, aged about 40, with a skinny build and tanned and was wearing a dark blue baggy hooded sweatshirt, plain black tracksuit bottoms, white or cream trainers and a gold-coloured bracelet.

Officers said the attack took place near Irchester Narrow Gauge Railway Museum.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the man's identity to come forward.