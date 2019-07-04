Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Reece Ottaway died as a result of a stab wound

A fourth and fifth man have denied the murder of a man stabbed to death at a social housing complex.

Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address, and Cameron Higgs, 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor, Northamptonshire, are accused of killing Reece Ottaway.

The 23-year-old from Daventry was found dead at Cordwainer House, Northampton, on 1 February.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court for trial in September.

They will go on trial with three other men, who also deny Mr Ottaway's murder:

Jordan Crowley, also known as Jordan Kimpton, 20, of no fixed address

Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Northampton

Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, Northampton

Mr Drage and Mr Sterling have also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to rob but Mr Crowley, Mr Higgs and and Mr Smith pleaded guilty.

Northamptonshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Ottaway died from a stab wound.