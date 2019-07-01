Image copyright Siena McCollin Image caption What appears to be a portion of fish, chips and mushy peas is in fact a plastic bottle covered in batter

A student is hoping to provide a "ripple effect for change" by using a series of thought-provoking pictures to highlight plastic pollution.

At first glance one of Siena McCollin's photographs appears to show a portion of fish, chips and mushy peas.

But a closer look shows that the "fish" is a plastic bottle covered in batter.

Other pictures by the 24-year-old from Northampton show sardines with plastic googly eyes and a crab on a plate with plastic legs.

Miss McCollin, who studies photography at the University of Northampton, said there was "an urgent need to raise awareness of the problem".

"I want my photos to be part of the ripple effect for change, and if one person decides to act now because of them, the pictures will have done their job."

At the weekend Sir David Attenborough took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury to thank festival-goers for cutting their plastic use.

It is thought that more than five million pieces of plastic are in the world's oceans, and it can take years for them to break down.

Image copyright Siena McCollin Image caption In another image, Miss McCollin placed plastic googly eyes on a plate of sardines

Image copyright Siena McCollin Image caption This crab comes complete with plastic legs

In June, a study by the World Wildlife Fund suggested people are consuming about five grams of plastic every week because of polluted water - equating to 260g (9oz) a year.