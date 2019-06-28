Image caption Officers have been searching the village, near Wellingborough, as part of the murder inquiry

A fifth person has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a village.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, of Kettering, died in hospital after he was found wounded in Little Harrowden last Friday.

Sifian Ghilani, 19, of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

A man, two teenage boys and a woman have already been charged with murder and have been remanded in custody.

Mr Pentelow was found injured in Hardwick Road at about 20:30 BST on Friday and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound.

Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough; Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston; Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough; and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, have all been charged with Mr Pentelow's muder.

Detectives investigating Mr Pentelow's death have continued to urge anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police.