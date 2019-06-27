Image caption Several roads were closed around the Sol complex in Northampton on Thursday lunchtime

Emergency services have cordoned off several major roads in a town centre after reports of a gas explosion.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened near the Sol Northampton leisure complex in Mare Fair at about 13:15 BST.

In a Twitter post it said: "Emergency services and utility companies are carrying out a further assessment following reports of a gas explosion."

One man on Facebook said he saw a "minimum 15ft of flames".

Road closures included Mare Fair, Chalk Lane and St Andrews Road at the junction with Mare Fair.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had crews on scene and local cordons were in place for public safety.

Sol Northampton, previously known as Sol Central, is a leisure complex with restaurants, a gym and cinema.