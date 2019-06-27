Image caption Officers have been searching the area in connection with the case

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a Northamptonshire village.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, of Kettering, died in hospital after he was found wounded in Little Harrowden on Friday.

Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The teenagers are the third and fourth persons to be charged with murder.

Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston, are in custody ahead of their next court appearance in July.

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Image caption The victim was found injured in Little Harrowden, a village between Kettering and Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire

Mr Pentelow was found injured in Hardwick Road at about 20:30 BST on Friday and died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound.

Little Harrowden is a village of about 900 people, about three miles (4.8km) north of Wellingborough.

Detectives investigating Mr Pentelow's death have continued to urge anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police.