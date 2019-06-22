Image copyright Geograph/Alex McGregor Image caption The man was found with stab wounds in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire

A man has died after being found with stab wounds in a village.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at about 20:30 BST on Friday.

The victim, 44, was taken to Kettering General Hospital and then to University Hospital Coventry where he died.

Police said a murder investigation had been launched and three men and a woman arrested in connection with the death.

Officers said it was believed to be an "isolated" attack and neighbourhood officers have been patrolling the area to offer reassurance.

A police cordon remains in place and the four people remain in custody for questioning.