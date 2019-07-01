Image caption The Hawkins shoe factory on St Michaels Road in Northampton was built in 1875 and expanded over the years

Derelict former shoe factories "seriously affects the look" of a town "world-renowned for its shoemaking heritage", a historian has said.

Northampton has around 150 factories in town, with many now flats or offices.

A few such as Trickers, Crockett & Jones and Church's still make footwear, but some remain undeveloped.

Peter Perkins from the Northamptonshire Industrial Archaeology Group said renovated factories would become be "an asset to the town".

"At the industry's peak just before the first world war, almost half the town's population were employed by the shoe and leather industries," he said.

Image caption The Abraham Lee Enterprise factory was built in 1902 and is Grade-II listed and an application to turn it into student accommodation has been submitted

Mr Perkins said the former shoe factories were a "testament to this heritage" and they have unique architectural importance.

"Particularly the Victorian streetscapes of terraced housing with shoe and leather factories interspersed among the terraced house, often on street corners," he said.

But it is the architectural importance can cause issues for developers, as many of the factories are Grade-II listed.

Image caption The Hawkins shoe factory shut in 1995 and remained empty ever since

The derelict Hawkins shoe factory in the centre of the town is one of the most prominent undeveloped buildings in Northampton.

Plans were first submitted almost 20 years ago, but objections, conditions and planning law changes meant the development never happened.

In June 2016 plans were approved after the developer came to an agreement on how the windows will be replaced.

But further "issues" meant the developer never began the work.

Next door, however, the old Globe Leather Works factory in Dunster Street is set to be converted into 39 apartments.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northamptonshire has a long history for boot and shoemaking, dating back to the middle of the 19th Century when the industry began to grew rapidly

Northampton Borough Council recently revealed a new plan to save the town centre, but that did not include the Boot and Shoe Quarter Conservation Area, where the majority of the factories are located.

Started in June 2011 by Northampton Borough Council it means there are extra planning controls and considerations in place to protect the area's historic and architectural elements.

Mr Perkins described this as "positive action".

Northampton Borough Council has been contacted for comment.