Cannabis farm found at Gala Bingo hall in Kettering

  • 14 June 2019
Cannabis factory Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The raid took place at 10:30 BST on Friday

A "sophisticated" cannabis farm has been found inside a former high street bingo hall.

The sprawling growing operation reached all four corners of The Gala Bingo building in Kettering.

Officers found lines of marijuana plants and a hydroponic cultivation system when they raided the premises at 10:30 BST.

Northamptonshire Police said the factory could produce drugs worth about £2.8m each year.

The force said officers would spend the day removing about 2,000 plants from the site after electronics were made safe.

No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Northamptonshire Police said the warrant had been carried out after receiving intelligence
Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Police found about 2,000 plants

