Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The raid took place at 10:30 BST on Friday

A "sophisticated" cannabis farm has been found inside a former high street bingo hall.

The sprawling growing operation reached all four corners of The Gala Bingo building in Kettering.

Officers found lines of marijuana plants and a hydroponic cultivation system when they raided the premises at 10:30 BST.

Northamptonshire Police said the factory could produce drugs worth about £2.8m each year.

The force said officers would spend the day removing about 2,000 plants from the site after electronics were made safe.

No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police said the warrant had been carried out after receiving intelligence

Skip Twitter post by @KettProActive Morning all.We are in #kettering and executing a drugs act warrant at the old Gala Bingo hall in the High St.We have discovered a huge cannabis factory with over 1000 plants and a sophisticated hydroponics set up, waiting for the electrics to be made safe @NorthantsChief #Bingo pic.twitter.com/MZUJ2eWoqf — Kettering ProActive Cops (@KettProActive) June 14, 2019 Report