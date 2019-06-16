Image copyright Invernomuto Image caption Invernomuto use Sicilian 'Moorheads' with red laser beams glaring from the eyes

Acclaimed Italian artists said they chose a town with a "decaying" high street for their first UK exhibition because they could relate to it.

Simone Bertuzzi and Simone Trabucchi, known as Invernomuto, use imagery and rap music to "dispel negativity".

The town, which has lost chains like House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer, hosts the exhibition until August.

"We come from somewhere very similar so we understand why is is important to bring [our art] here," Bertuzzi said.

The duo, from Vernasca, in Italy, said they "understand and relate" to Northampton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Italian artists Invernomuto: Simone Bertuzzi (left) and Simone Trabucchi (right) have had artwork shown in Paris, Rome and the TATE in London

They have collaborated with musicians such as Lee "Scratch" Perry, and French group PNL.

Their art involves video installation, sculptures and music, featuring Paris, Naples and Scilly, in an attempt to "counteract negative stories".

Invernomuto visited Northampton ahead of the free exhibition at the NN Contemporary Art gallery.

They described it as "interesting place" with a "suburban and urban area away from the big centres".

Image copyright Invernomuto Image caption One of Invernomuto's installation is a film about Parisian suburb

Gallery curator Emer Grant said she had told Invernomuto about the "specific scene emerging" in the Northampton.

"It seems to be a particular moment in Northampton with artists like Slowthai and the grime scene here," she said.

Image caption Northampton rapper Slowthai has said more people were getting involved in music and art in town and "something is really happening"

Slowthai, 24, a rapper from Northampton, reached number four in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll and released his debut album "Nothing Great About Britain" in May.

Ms Grant said she was "excited" about the exhibition, adding it was "the right place and right time".

Northampton Borough Council said town centre footfall had fallen by 15%, with problems such as vacant shops and homelessness on the rise.

Local celebrity and broadcaster the Reverend Richard Coles described the town centre as "decaying".

The council hopes to use £25m from the government's Future High Streets Fund on a redevelopment plan.