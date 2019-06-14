Image copyright Will Hargrace Image caption Passengers were stranded on a Nottingham to London service after a landslide near Corby tunnel

Passengers stuck on a train for up to eight hours after torrential rain caused a landslip said it was "a nightmare".

The London to Nottingham service was stranded in Corby, Northamptonshire, on Thursday. A rescue train became stuck after it was diverted to a flooded line due to a trespasser.

Food and water ran out on-board and one woman collapsed.

East Midlands Trains said there was "no estimation" when the line would reopen.

Wooden ladder

Network Rail workers are "on-site assessing the damage and clearing the line", a spokesperson for the rail operator added.

Liam McCarthy, who was one of the 500 passengers on-board the stranded train, described it as "an absolute nightmare".

"We were evacuated from the train using the original wooden ladder to get us down on the trackside and then we walked along the track, up an embankment and on to coaches," he said.