Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers Image caption Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said said the nose cone was a hugely exciting item

A rare piece of aviation history will be up for grabs when a nose from test specimen of a Concorde passenger plane goes to auction next week.

The 25ft (7.5m)-long "droop" nose cone is currently in Kansas City, Missouri, housed in a specially-built glass unit.

A guide price of between £200,000 and £300,000 has been set by auctioneers in Towcester, Northamptonshire.

Concorde's last commercial flight took place on 23 October 2003.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concorde's commercial operational life was between 1976 and 2003

The cone, which dates from the late 1960s, was last sold in 1995 out of the collection of aeronautical collector Wensley Haydon-Baillie.

It comes complete with pilot's visor and internal hydraulic rams for its operation.

A 11ft (3.35m) tall cone auctioned by the same auctioneers sold for £63,000 in February last year.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said the auction "has already generated global interest".

The auction will take place on Thursday, 20 June.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A tour inside the last ever Concorde to fly

