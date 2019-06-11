Auction of Concorde nose cone to take place in Northamptonshire
A rare piece of aviation history will be up for grabs when a nose from test specimen of a Concorde passenger plane goes to auction next week.
The 25ft (7.5m)-long "droop" nose cone is currently in Kansas City, Missouri, housed in a specially-built glass unit.
A guide price of between £200,000 and £300,000 has been set by auctioneers in Towcester, Northamptonshire.
Concorde's last commercial flight took place on 23 October 2003.
The cone, which dates from the late 1960s, was last sold in 1995 out of the collection of aeronautical collector Wensley Haydon-Baillie.
It comes complete with pilot's visor and internal hydraulic rams for its operation.
A 11ft (3.35m) tall cone auctioned by the same auctioneers sold for £63,000 in February last year.
Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said the auction "has already generated global interest".
The auction will take place on Thursday, 20 June.
Concorde facts
- Concorde was born out of separate French and British projects which joined forces in 1962
- Its first flight took place on 2 March 1969 from Toulouse
- Concorde successfully completed its first supersonic flight on 1 October 1969
- Its fastest speed was twice the speed of sound - 1,350mph (2,180km/h)
- The first commercial flights took place on 21 January 1976 when British Airways flew from London Heathrow to Bahrain and Air France from Paris to Rio
- The record transatlantic crossing was 2hrs 52mins 59secs
- The Concorde crash near Paris on 25 July 2000 killed 113 people and grounded the planes for a year
- BA and Air France announced the plane will be retired in 2003