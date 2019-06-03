Lorry crash closes part of M1 in Northamptonshire for two hours
- 3 June 2019
A collision between two lorries, one carrying a digger, closed part of the M1 motorway for more than two hours.
The crash between junction 17 (Kilsby) and junction 16 (Daventry) closed three of the four lanes southbound.
Fire crews from three Northamptonshire stations and one from Warwickshire attended the crash, which happened at about 13:30 BST.
No injuries were reported, but pictures from a passing passenger showed one of the lorries was badly damaged.