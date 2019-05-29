Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The speeding car can be seen on the right in the outside lane

A chief constable arrested a 21-year-old woman who passed his unmarked car at 95mph.

When Nick Adderley, the head of Northamptonshire Police, pulled over the VW Golf, he discovered a 17-month-old toddler in the back.

The woman, who was driving on a dual carriageway in Northampton, was at one point doing 122mph, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo reported.

Mr Adderley said he hoped she would get "a substantial ban".

Northamptonshire Police said the woman was arrested for speeding offences.

Image caption Nick Adderley took over as chief constable last year

The chief constable shared the dashcam footage of Tuesday morning's incident on social media.

He said he posted the video to "highlight the clear decline in standards of driving on our roads and the blatant disregard for the law".

Mr Adderley also said that he and police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold had "committed to greater investment in roads policing".

He said the offence was "shocking and unforgivable".

Mr Adderley who took over as chief constable in July 2018, has previously said that road policing is "every officer's responsibility".