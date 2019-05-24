Northampton

Beer kegs block Towcester road as lorry sheds load

  • 24 May 2019
Beer kegs on the road, having falling from a lorry on the A43 near Towcester. Image copyright Lee Hillyard
Image caption The Carlsberg-branded lorry had been carrying 380 beer kegs, police said

Hundreds of beer kegs partially blocked a busy A-road roundabout when they fell off a lorry.

The Carlsberg-branded vehicle shed most of its 380-keg load at the A43 and Brackley Road junction near Towcester, Northamptonshire Police said.

In a post on Twitter, a roads policing officer said one lane had been blocked, causing slight delays.

The company said it was aware of the spillage, which involved a lorry belonging to a logistics partner.

It is not known where the lorry was going but it was probably nearby Northampton, where Carlsberg has a brewery and its UK head office.

Image copyright Lee Hillyard
Image caption The shed load blocked one lane at the A43 and Brackley Road roundabout near Towcester

