A14 death crash: Family tribute to 'much loved' lorry driver

  • 21 May 2019
David Thompson Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption David Thompson was one of two lorry drivers killed in the crash on 15 May

The family of a "much loved" man who was killed when two lorries crashed on the A14 have paid tribute.

David Thompson, 56, from Coventry was one of two drivers killed when a white Volvo LGV crashed with a black Leyland LGV on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

It happened at about 06:20 BST on Wednesday, and resulted in the A14 being closed at junction one (Welford) and junction two (Kelmarsh).

Lee Johnston, 58, from Northampton, also died in the collision.

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, Mr Thompson's family said: "David was a much loved father, son, grandfather and brother.

"He comes from a loving family and will be greatly missed. Condolences to the other driver's family."

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

