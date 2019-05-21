Image caption The Kettering Bedding Centre had been in the former shoe factory since 1970

A resident who is still unable to go home over a week after a fire at a bed shop said it "feels like our house has burned down".

Amanda was one of about 20 householders whose homes were cordoned off following the fire at Kettering Bedding Centre.

"Anything I need is that house, if you cut your finger you haven't got a plaster," she said.

Kettering Borough Council said the Grade II-listed building on Regent Street will have to be demolished.

Amanda said she has been given "perfectly adequate" emergency accommodation, but does know yet when she will be able to return home.

She described the fire, on Monday, 13 May, as "immense" and praised helpers at the nearby St Andrew's Church, who had been "amazing" in supporting residents.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Eyewitnesses described "30ft flames" at the height on the fire on Monday last week

Kettering Borough Council officer Martin Hammond said it was the "biggest incident we've had to deal with" in his 30 years at the authority.

He said the building was in "pretty poor condition" and it would have to be demolished "either whole or in part".

'Devastating'

Mr Hammond said the demolition would take "two to three weeks" and anticipated families would be allowed to permanently return home about a week into the demolition.

He also said those whose homes have been evacuated would not have to pay any rent or council tax for the first two weeks, and that would be reviewed if they were still unable to return home after that.

Image caption The building was Grade II-listed in 2004 and the council has been meeting with Historic England over the state of the building

The Reverend Nick Wills from St Andrew's Church, which was used as a shelter on the day of the fire, said it was "staggering" the fire service could contain the blaze.

He said it was "devastating" the business lost its premises but "the fact they've saved Regent Street as a residential street is amazing".

Investigations continue into the cause of the fire.