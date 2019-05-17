Image copyright Northamptonshire Police/Getty Images Image caption The e-fit was likened to Kryten - a robot character from sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf

A police force's e-fit image has been mocked for its apparent resemblance to a host of well-loved characters - including Kryten from Red Dwarf.

The suspect image, issued by Northamptonshire Police, was posted in a bid to trace a distraction burglar.

But it attracted jokes rather than tip-offs, with people likening it to a Lego man and Toy Story hero Buzz Lightyear.

The force has been mocked before for its criminal photofits, but defended the "attention-grabbing" images.

On its latest effort, social media users suggested cartoon characters Hey Arnold and SpongeBob Squarepants were dead ringers for the suspect.

'Humpty's long-lost dad'

One post on Facebook said the man appeared to be "the star of the Lego movies", while another observed: "Buzz Lightyear has gone downhill."

"Distraction burglary... Was his face the distraction?" asked another Facebook user.

Other posts likened the e-fit to "Humpty Dumpty's long-lost dad", a villain in the video game Grand Theft Auto, and Kryten, a robot character from the popular sci-fi comedy series.

In 2016 an image of another distraction burglar with a "platypus mouth" attracted dozens of comments.

While many poked fun at the latest image, others expressed sympathy for the woman who was targeted in the burglary and urged witnesses to come forward.

Police said the burglar had knocked on the woman's door between 13:30 and 14:30 BST on Thursday and told her he needed to check pipes for "sewage issues".

As she was in the back garden with the man, another person entered the house in Vernon Walk, Northampton, and stole cash.

The force has been approached for a comment on the response to its latest image.