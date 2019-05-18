Image copyright Samuel Shoesmith Image caption The event was held in the centre of Northampton

Northampton Pride has been hailed a success by organisers.

The colourful event took place in Market Square and Councillor Anna King, from Northampton Borough Council, said it was "amazing".

The organiser said it was to show an "increasing visibility of the LGBT community" and the plan was to make it bigger every year.

Attendee Samuel Shoesmith said it had brought a "real buzz" to Northampton and brought everyone closer together

As well as the Market Square event, there was also a Pride parkrun at the racecourse and fashion show in the Grosvenor shopping centre.

Mr Shoesmith, representing the union Unison, said: "The town was so busy, there were so many people walking around draped in the rainbow flags."

It was the second Pride event in Northampton.

Last year featured a live video link up with Northampton, in the US state of Massachusetts, which was hosting its event on the same day.

Councillor King said the idea was to make Pride "bigger and bigger" every year.