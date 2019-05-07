Image copyright Mark Green Image caption The business park is next to Sywell Aerodrome which is used by light aircraft

A large fire has broken out a business park at an aerodrome.

The fire took hold at a warehouse at the Sywell Aerodrome business park in Northamptonshire at about 12:30 BST.

A large column of smoke could be seen coming from the building from several miles away. Nearby residents have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

Northamptonshire Fire service says six crews are in attendance, and police have closed roads around the airport.

Image copyright Hannah Beahan Image caption It is not known which business on the park has been affected by the fire