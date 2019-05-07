Image caption A combination of amateur and professional archaeologists are digging land in Collyweston in hope of finding the "lost" palace

History enthusiasts have started a search for the exact location of a "lost" 15th Century royal palace.

Collyweston Palace in Northamptonshire belonged to Henry VII's mother, Lady Margaret Beaufort, who died in 1509.

The site was vacated and later cleared before being built over. Now, a mix of amateur and professional archaeologists have dug up a garden to find it again.

It is one of a number of planned digs over the summer, with the findings of the project to be presented in August.

As well as being mother to Henry VII, who defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth - ushering in the Tudor dynasty - Lady Beaufort was grandmother to Henry VIII and one of the most influential women of the time.

'Dungeon and court house'

Although the palace is recorded by Historic England, the only signs of it today are fish ponds, terraces and a tithe barn that has been turned into a house.

The search, which follows a number of geophysical surveys earlier this year, has required the co-operation of local landowners, with some giving permission for digs in their gardens.

"I don't mind, it's just a piece of lawn," said Linda Cross, whose garden was one of the first searched.

"I just hope they're going to find something after all their hard work."

Chris Close, from the Collyweston Historical Society, who organised the dig, said: "We've looked literally everywhere for maps and plans of the palace, but we've not been able to find it."

Lady Margaret was "extremely powerful" after her son came to the throne, according to Sandra Johnson, also from the Collyweston Historical Society.

She said: "She administered the Midlands from here on behalf of Henry VII.

"There was a dungeon, she had a court house and she had a jewel house - it's just got to be here."

Who was Margaret Beaufort?

She was born in 1443 and was a descendant of the House of Lancaster

She was married at 12 to Edmund Tudor; by 13 she was a widow and mother of the future Henry VII

She married four times

She styled herself Margaret R (for Regina or queen) and lived to see her grandson Henry VIII become king

