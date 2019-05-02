Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Father-of-two Joshua Bains was shot dead in the Upton area of Northampton

A man was shot dead in a "very quick confrontation" over £40 he was owed for drugs, a court has heard.

The jury was shown CCTV of father-of-two Joshua Bains, 28, falling to the ground after shots were fired in Webb Drive, Northampton, on 4 October.

Birmingham Crown Court heard members of the public, including a surgeon, attempted first aid on Mr Bains.

Jerome Smikle, 27, and Kayongo Shuleko, 26, both deny murder.

Prosecutor William Harbage QC said Mr Smikle, of St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, and Mr Shuleko, of Cornwallis Avenue, Edmonton, "suddenly upped sticks and left Northampton, fleeing to London" afterwards.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Bains' body was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST

The court heard there was mobile phone contact between Mr Smikle and Mr Bains several times that day.

"This was to arrange a meeting between the men about £40 owed by Mr Smikle to Mr Bains," Mr Harbage said.

The defence said the gun had been brought to the scene by Mr Bains and it was fired during a struggle between him and Mr Shuleko.

Paul Mendelle QC said: "Mr Shuleko was not trying to kill or seriously wound Mr Bains at any stage."

CCTV showed a Ford Focus arriving at the scene before being driven away after the shooting with its lights off.

The car was found fire damaged outside the village of Norton near Daventry later that night, the jury was told.

The court heard mobile phone data showed Mr Smikle, Mr Shuleko and a third man on trial - Lewis Carmody, 21, from Northampton - had travelled to the spot the car was abandoned.

Mr Carmody denies assisting an offender,

The trial continues.