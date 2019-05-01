Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson says she was in Wellingborough Road in Northampton when she was struck

A man has been reported for traffic offences after the mother of the victim turned detective to find CCTV of the crash.

Amber Carter-Thompson was crossing a road in Northampton on Good Friday when she was struck, breaking her leg.

After waiting a week for police to contact them, the 28-year-old's mother, Gail, took matters into her own hands.

Northamptonshire Police say the CCTV footage allowed them to identify a man and interview him.

The man has now been served a notice of intended prosecution for the alleged offences of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

The police say he attended the interview voluntarily.

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said she would be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery.