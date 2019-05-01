Northampton

Man is reported for Northampton crash as mum turns detective

  • 1 May 2019
Amber Carter-Thompson Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson
Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson says she was in Wellingborough Road in Northampton when she was struck

A man has been reported for traffic offences after the mother of the victim turned detective to find CCTV of the crash.

Amber Carter-Thompson was crossing a road in Northampton on Good Friday when she was struck, breaking her leg.

After waiting a week for police to contact them, the 28-year-old's mother, Gail, took matters into her own hands.

Northamptonshire Police say the CCTV footage allowed them to identify a man and interview him.

The man has now been served a notice of intended prosecution for the alleged offences of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

The police say he attended the interview voluntarily.

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said she would be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites