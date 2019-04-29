Possible hit-and-run driver found after mum turns detective
A possible hit-and-run driver has been identified by police after the mother of a victim turned detective to find CCTV of the crash.
After waiting a week for police to contact them, Amber Carter-Thompson's mother, Gail, took matters into her own hands.
The 28-year-old was crossing a road in Northampton on Good Friday when she was struck, breaking her leg.
Northamptonshire Police said they will interview a suspect this week.
The force said that the incident remains under investigation, and after the interview they will "decide the next steps to be taken".
Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said with six hours of starting contact nearby shops they had found footage of the incident.
The police said a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up, and they are also looking at other evidence.
Ms Carter-Thompson will be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery.