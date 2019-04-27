Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson will be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery

A woman whose leg was broken in a hit-and-run says her mother turned detective and tracked down CCTV of the crash after waiting a week for police to act.

Amber Carter-Thompson was crossing a road in Northampton last Friday when she was struck.

After leaving voicemails with police, her mother rang local businesses, one of which had footage of the incident.

Northamptonshire Police is yet to comment.

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said her mother took matters into her own hands and "within the space of six hours we got CCTV of it happening".

She said it was "fairly disheartening" police had not contacted the shops as they said they would.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Carter-Thompson said she had been crossing Wellingborough Road at the time of the hit-and-run

The 28-year-old said she was crossing Wellingborough Road at about 23:00 BST with a friend when her leg was hit by the vehicle.

Police spoke to her in the ambulance and the following day she was told to expect a call on Monday or Tuesday, but one never came.

After leaving voicemail messages to get updates, she said her mother, Gail Thompson, "decided to ring the shops, and all of the places said the police hadn't been around".

"You want answers but you don't want to hinder any investigation, but to hear that they hadn't contacted the shops for CCTV in over a week, as I was told they would, was fairly disheartening," she said.

"A lot of people tape over CCTV if they don't need it," she said.

"If that had gone there would have been no evidence what had happened."